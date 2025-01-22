LUCKY 13 – The El Dorado Springs R-2 School District held a public ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan 21, to introduce 13 electric school busses to the public.

The following are the remarks made by R-I2 Superintendent Brad Steward, Administrator Jay Martin and student Jennie Seitz.

Thanks to everyone for coming to this event

My name is Brad Steward and I am the Superintendent for the El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools.

Cool weather – thankful for this nice warm bus barn.

How excited the district is to be hosting this event.

Thank you’s: Board of Education – Justin Jacobs here on behalf of the board; First Student for embarking upon this journey with us (Thank you to Jen Biddinger for helping organize this gathering); Scott Roe and Natalie Roberts for their patience while going through this process; Steve Molz and the building and grounds crew for all of their efforts in making today possible; Joe Robison and the City of El Dorado Springs for their assistance/guidance in dealing with all of the electrical needs of this facility and the EV buses; The Bus Driving Team for their willingness to transition to EV buses and learning all of the new features and nuances of their new route bus. And also for being patient as we built and moved to a new bus barn.

The two year process: Just under two years ago the BOE and First Student agreed to embark upon the journey of replacing all of our route buses with a more environmentally friendly EV option; The led the district to purchasing the approximately seven acres that was located directly east of our current campus; The district then committed to building a new bus barn; When we purchased to land the bus barn is sitting on we wanted to purchase enough area to also include a solar field that will generate enough power to keep our new EV buses charged and ready to go. The solar field is going to be located directly south of the bus barn.

The El Dorado Springs R-2 district is thankful to have embarked upon this project with First Student. It’s been a long process with a lot of changes being made, but the overall process has gone extremely well. We have a tremendous relationship with First Student and it seemed to be a no-brainer to go ahead and commit to extending our contract with First Student and transition to EV route buses.

Thank you so much again for coming out today and joining us in this celebration.

Jay Martin

From an administrator perspective

Good morning. It is a privilege as the middle school principal and a bus driver to be speaking to you today about the excitement of the district moving to electric buses. Investing in electric buses is a forward-thinking decision that benefits our students, our school, and our community. Electric buses offer a cleaner, greener alternative to traditional diesel buses, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality around our schools. This not only aligns with our commitment to sustainability but also protects the health of our students by minimizing their exposure to harmful pollutants. By embracing electric transportation, we demonstrate leadership in adopting environmentally friendly solutions, setting an example for the community and preparing our students for a future where sustainability is essential. By choosing electric buses, we are not only investing in cleaner transportation but also ensuring fiscal responsibility and long-term operational efficiency for our school district.

From a Bus Driver’s Perspective

Driving an electric bus makes a significant difference in the daily experience of transporting students. These buses are much quieter than traditional diesel models, creating a more peaceful ride for students and a less stressful environment for the driver. The absence of engine noise makes it easier to hear students and respond quickly if there is a safety concern. Additionally, electric buses have smoother acceleration and braking systems, making them more comfortable to operate and providing a safer and more stable ride for everyone onboard.

As a driver, it feels rewarding to contribute to a cleaner future by reducing emissions that harm the environment and the health of those in our neighborhoods. Electric buses require less maintenance, which means fewer unexpected mechanical issues, ensuring we can provide reliable transportation for students every day. For me, driving an electric bus is not just a job-it’s being part of a positive change that benefits students, families and the planet.

Good morning everyone,

My name is Jennie Seitz and I’m here today as a proud student of our rural school district, speaking about a simple but powerful change that could make a big difference for all of us: Transitioning to electric school buses.

In rural areas like ours, buses are the lifeline of education. Many of us spend hours each week riding to and from school, covering long distances. That means our buses play a huge role in our lives and our community. But right now, most of our buses rely on diesel fuel, which not only pollutes the air but also costs our district a lot of money. Electric buses are a smarter choice.

Electric buses are quieter and more efficient. They provide a smoother ride, which is especially nice on bumpy country roads. Plus, with fewer moving parts than diesel engines, electric buses need less maintenance. That saves money-money that can be spent on other important things, like books, technology or sports programs.

Electric buses are a sep toward a more sustainable future. In rural areas, where we often rely on nature for work and recreation, taking care of our environment is part of who we are. Electric buses produce no emissions, which means less pollution and a way to preserve the land we love for future generations.

I know that making this switch might feel like a big step, but it’s one worth taking. Our rural school district can lead by example, showing that even small communities can make a big impact.

Thank you to First Student Bus Company and El Dorado Springs School District for investing in a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable future for everyone.