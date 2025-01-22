March 15, 2025 is the deadline to apply for the 54 Cruisers Scholarship. There will be three $2,000 scholarships to area high school seniors annually. Each scholarship is for one year.

Applicants must by one of the following: enrolled in El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Nevada, or Vo-tech, Northeast Vernon County school districts or a family member of a 54 Cruiser Car Club member.

Preferences will be given to seniors going into the automotive field. However, scholarships are open to seniors interested in an type of post high school education.

Applications can be mailed to 54 Cruisers, 2962 S. 175 Road, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.

For more information 1-417/296-1364.