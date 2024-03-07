REPUBLICANS CUACUS AND SELECT DELEGATES FOR THE DISTRICT AND STATE CONVENTIONS – The Cedar County Republican Committee held their caucus on Saturday, March 2, with the doors opening at the Cedar County Courtroom at 8 a.m.. The courtroom reached capacity. There were 135 in attendance with Trump winning the vote 131 to Haley’s 4.

The delegates chosen for the district and state convention were(pictured) David Kincaid- El Dorado Springs, Sam Alexander from Stockton and Tony Murphy also from Stockton. Alternates are Kenneth Thornton from Stockton, Pat Moomaw from Cedar Springs and Seline Kaleialii Cruz from Stockton. Contributed photo and write-up