Harold Fugate is challenging the community to donate hygiene products to the local Bright Futures organization filling a truck bed with toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner and body wash as well as shoes sizes child 10 – youth 1.

The challenge is extended to March 29, 2024.

Bring your items to Fugate Motors and help our young community members take another step towards a bright future.