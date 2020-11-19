Conservation Dept. – EDS Police Dept Truck – Lead, EDS Fire Department Rural Pumper Truck #2, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Winner, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner Up, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, 2019 Winner MMC with Little Mr/Miss Santa Contestants/Winners, Camp Clark – Army National Guard – 1251st Transportation Company, Camp Clark – Army National Guard – Two 5 Ton Medium Tactical Vehicles, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, EDS Firetruck #1, Walker Volunteer Fire Department – Pumper Truck.

Holiday Expo – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Park Community Building

W. Hickory at Main – VFW Color Guard, Charles Foreman & Gary Vickers – Korean Era Jeep, Deuce and a Half Truck – Vietman Era (Gary Vickers), Grand Marshal – Mark Koca, Springfield Central HS Kilties Drum & Bugle Corp, Kentley Rieder with Nola & Doc, Lainey Dody with Boone, Rising Sun Taekwondo.

Lions Club Parking Lot – Route 54 Cruisers Car Club.

Library Parking Lot – Walker FD Trucks, El Dorado Cycle and Outdoor Equipment, Toys For Tots – ATVs.

Parade

Line up 1:30 p.m.

Parade 3 p.m.

West Poplar – , Bronaugh Marching Wildcat Band, Jan Neale & Grandkids – 1929 Model A Coupe Rumble Seat, Brent & Jennifer Bland – 1972 Chevrolet Pickup, Johnnie & Nahwana Maslen – 1964 Chevy Impala SS, Conlin Bush & Larry Stutesman – 1935 Ford 3 Window Coupe, Jim Swopes – 1934 Chevy, Gary Allison – 1969 Chevy Pickup, Randy Heaston – 1965 Fastback Mustang, Jim Ogle – 1937 GMC Pickup, Dennis Gfeller – 1953 Willys Jeep Pickup, Tim Bybee – Go Kart, Rick Coale – 1965 Chevy Pickup, Lonnie Vann – 1929 Model A Roadster, Darren Toliver – 1976 Chevy Malibu Classic.

Lighting Ceremony immediately following parade.

Awards, reading of Jesus’ birth, introduction of Miss Merry Christmas and Mr. and Miss Santa – countdown to lighting

North side, E. Fields – El Dorado Springs R-2 Marching Bulldog Band, State Representative Jim Kalberloh – UTV, Cedar County First Responders/Emergency Medical Responders, Clintonville Lodge #482 – 1985 M935-5 Ton, Affordable Propane, Nine Wonders Optimist Club & CVBT Transport.

South side, E. Fields – Lions Club – Caboose – Parade Traffic Control – Parade Entry, El Dorado Springs FD Truck #1, El Dorado Christian School, Camp Galilee – Lights of Galilee, Sarcoxie Pride Marching Bear Band.

Santa & The Jingle Jammers

Live in Spring Park

Ron Swopes, Ginelle Esry, Ron Alumbaugh, Dr. Wyant & Krystal Wyant

North side W. Fields, Main-Jackson – Mercy Clinic, Rich Hill Marching Tiger Band, Norval-Schwalm Appliance & Furniture, Church of the Nazarene, Sac Osage Electric Co-op, Ron Brown – 1948 Gibson Tractor, Beaty Hay & Cattle Company – Jesse & LeAnne Beatty, Beaty Feed & Livestock Company, Parkview High School Lassies Drum & Bugle Corps, The Finer Things Boutique.

Food Truck Vendors – Feed Lot – Walkin’ C – Flounders

West Spring Street

Fields west of Jackson St. – EQUESTRIANS CR McKellips Rodeo Company – Open Sleigh, Andrea Snodgrass riding Cassandra, Farran Family – Shelter Insurance, Lions Club Caboose, El Dorado Springs FD Truck #5 with Santa Claus. Eight spaces left for late entry.

Santa Photo-Op

1-3 p.m. & after parade until dusk

Photos will be distanced

Leave letters in North Pole mailbox

* Participants: Look for laminated signs on stakes with your number for line-up assignments.

* Participants: Please follow numbered order so MC’s line-up is correct.

* For children’s safety have walkers distribute candy, Hightower St (near post office) to Broadway St only (end of parade).

* Walkers please use gloved hands to toss candy.

* Parade entries use parking lots east and west of Main Street after parade and make your way to Spring Park for awards. Plus enjoy entertainment, food, lighting countdown and more.

* Late entries: Register with a Chamber representative and line up just east of equestrians on Fields Blvd, west of Jackson St.

* Parade entries must be lined up by 2 p.m. to be judged.

Parade Day Contacts:

Neil Linsenmayer 417/876-1937 (Parade Chairman)

Jackson Tough 417/321-2000 (Chamber Director)

Peggy Snodgrass 417/296-5733 (Chamber Asst Dir.)