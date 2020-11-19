CLEANING THE COLORS – Dr. Bill and Jan Neale approached the El Dorado Springs Optimist Club recently and volunteered to have the flags that decorate El Dorado Springs on national holidays cleaned. Bill found a dry cleaner in Bolivar and immediately after Columbus Day took the 100 plus flags “to the cleaners” with the stipulation that they had to be back in time for the Optimists to display them for Veterans Day. In the meantime, the Optimists stained the poles and fixed broken and damaged clips.

The Optimists have put up the flags since 1993. Before that, the El Dorado Jaycees handled the project, starting in the mid 60’s.

Pictured are: Jan Neale, Dr. Bill Neale and Optimist James Brackenridge.