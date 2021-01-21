The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant recipients for 2020. We appreciate the many worthy grant requests received this year. The list below represents the grants selected for funding.

$13,478.72 was awarded to the following applicants:

1. $7,958.72 to the El Dorado Springs RII School District

a. $850 to purchase new geography book sections for the Elementary Library, requested by Suzan Durnell

b. $1,250.80 to purchase new student microscopes and a teaching digital microscope for the classroom, requested by Kristen Casey

c. $400 to updated nonfiction guided reading texts for 1st grade classroom, requested by G Nowak

d. $675 to purchase Yamaha RS-20 soprano recorders for 4th and 5th graders, requested by grace Rhodes

e. $337.92 to purchase 2 USB microphones and wired headphones for Middle School Special Needs classroom, requested by Katy Finegan

f. $445 to purchase a modem, network printer for computer lab, requested by Logan Friar

h. $2,000 to purchase five hotspots and WiFi service for six months for students without internet service off campus, requested by Barbara Walsh

i. $1,000 to purchase food for Hunger Warrior Weekend Food project, requested by Tracy Barger.

2. $1,020 to the El Dorado Springs Christian School

a. $670 to purchase Laptop with Intel Corp to replace old computer, requested by Becky LeeMasters

b. $350 to purchase sturdy classroom student chairs, requested by Jill Ash

3. $5000 to the El Dorado Springs Community Garden to build additional raised beds and add to berry patch and herb garden, requested by Dr. Sharon Lansing

4. $1,000 to the Hope Center to purchase food for local pantry, requested by Barbara Walsh and Danita Ehlers

5. $1,000 to El Dorado Springs Senior Center for food for elderly, requested by Toni Sabol

6. $500 to Nine Wonders Optimist Club to promote annual after prom activities, requested by Terry Floyd

7. $1,000 to the Cedar County Library District El Dorado Springs Building project, requested by Elaina Daniels

8. $500 to the Gene Pray Memorial Golf Course to add a driving range at the City golf course, requested by Dick Gardner.