The El Dorado Springs City Council appointed Brooke Hamilton and Kamber Cain to the El Dorado Springs Picnic Committee replacing Stacy Fast and Lisa Brown, who have resigned. The appointments were made by resolution and received a unanimous vote from the council. Both women have been appointed to two-year terms.

Present were Councilmen Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Cory Gayman and Mayor Nathan Murrell. Councilman Brett Entrikin wasn’t available for the open meeting, but arrived for the executive session. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as was City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

Rogers said the recent 4th, 5th and 6th grade basketball tournament at the Community Center netted about $5,200. He said that here were already 30 teams signed up for the tournament in Feb. which features 7th and 8th grade teams. Rogers thanked the R-II School for the use of their gym. He said that the proceeds from the tournaments go towards the upkeep of the Civic Center.

Rogers said that the city had issued a warrant for trash at a house on North Main and would keep the trash for 90 days, before disposing of it.