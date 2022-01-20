The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant recipients for 2021. We appreciate the many worthy grant requests received this year. The list below represents the projects receiving grant funds.

$14,210 was awarded to the following applicants:

• $6,910 to the El Dorado Springs RII School District

• $1,000 to purchase updated print material for the MS & HS Library, requested by Suzan Durnell

• $750 to purchase 3 D Printer for Project Lead the Way group, requested by Stephanie Steward

• $1,000 to purchase hallway bulletin boards to display elementary student artwork, requested by Khloe Murrell

• $913 to purchase literature sets for 5th grade, requested by Tandi Leonard

• $907 to purchase shoes for choir performances, requested by Julie Rieder from Choir Backers

• $2,340 to purchase food for Hunger Warriors Weekend Food Project, requested by Tracy Barger

• $500 to the El Dorado Christian School

• $500 to purchase classroom books, requested by Janet Swank

• $2,300 to POPS, $500 for Hystorical Hysteria event and $1,800 for Wayside Inn Museum, requested by Faye Koger

• $2,000 to the Cedar County Library District El Dorado Springs Building Project, requested by Tiffany Scrogham

• $500 to Diaper Bank of the Ozarks to purchase diapers for Cedar County, requested by Jill Bright

• $1,000 to the Hope Center to purchase food for local pantry

• $1,000 to El Dorado Springs Senior Center for Meals on Wheels program