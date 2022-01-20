During the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting, Monday, Jan 17, the council awarded the bid for a water tanker truck to Danko Emergency Equipment out of Snyder, NE. Danko representative Steve Borts helped Fire Chief Bob Floyd make the presentation.

Present for the meeting were Councilmen Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Cory Gayman who, as Mayor Pro Tem, conducted the meeting. Mayor Nathan Murrell was absent and Councilman Brett Entrikin submitted a letter of resignation as he has moved out of the city. Also present were City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

CITY PURCHASES NEW TANKER TRUCK – El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Bob Floyd helped with a presentation to the city council about a new water tanker truck. The old one is being repaired. The new one, which the city council agreed on, will cost $193,376 and will be delivered some time in 2024.

During the City Manager’s report, Rogers said that he had received the annual report from the Community Garden. Rogers reported than this was the third year for the garden and each year the garden has averaged more than 700 pounds if fresh produce which is made available to the community mostly through the Hope Center. Produce is also given to the Soup Kitchen and the Senior Center.

This past year the garden grew tomatoes, squash, green beans, peas, cucumbers, lettuce, turnips, cabbage, potatoes, onions, broccoli, carrots, melons, pumpkins and blackberries.

The report also mentioned that FFA teacher Jill Chapman has been active with the garden since its beginning. She and her students have volunteered at the garden. Janet Fox, Missouri University Extension, conducts a gardening class one day a week for the tots at the Wee Care Day Care Center

The letter concluded with thanks to the city for their support in keeping the area mowed, free water usage and to Riley Julian and his crew for helping with numerous requests.

Rogers said that in early February the city will cease to chlorinate f the wells involved in the E-coli test last year. He said that between the testing of the wells and the results, there would be about two days when the city is required to issue a boil water advisory.

After the council meeting, the Sun asked about people signed up to run for city council: there are two positions and five candidates: Cory Gayman, Glenda Baker, Ryan Cloyd, Alex Wuerz and Allen Hicks.