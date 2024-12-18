Ten! – Nine! – Eight! – was the chant as the countdown ensued at the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lighting Celebration. El Dorado Springs is now illuminated from Spring Street Park to Main Street, and Highway 32 as well as US Highway 54 for the holiday season! Generation 3 introduced Miss Merry Christmas and Little Mr. and Miss Santa contestants. What a fun time it was! Santa was able to join us and help flip the switch to light up the downtown gazebo and park.

Spectators were treated to over 60 “Inside Santa’s Workshop” entries for the annual Christmas Parade. We appreciate every group, organization, business and individual that participated in the parade. Of course, we would not have known what was happening if it wasn’t for our parade announcers. Special thank you to Paula Newman for her expertise and use of her personal sound system and our Board President, Heather Brown, as co-announcer during the parade. We could not have not done it without you both.

The Christmas Elves “assistants” did an exceptional job in making sure the parade went smoothly. The City Parks and Grounds Crew and electricians did a fantastic job decorating Spring Street Park and thoroughfares. Special thanks to the El Dorado Springs Lions Club for parade lineup and traffic control. We appreciate J. Beaty Farm Equipment for the stage and Drex Salazar for the use of a golf cart during the parade. The CMA (Christian Motocycle Association), specifically Rick Tompkins and Casey Jones, worked hard to get the stakes in for lineup. Other Chamber Board Members helped behind the scenes so the parade could go off without a hitch. Great work Joe Trussell and Mark Watson for the caution tape. It truly takes a village and we have an excellent community support system. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

2024 Christmas Parade Awards Included:

Civic/Church

1st Place: Church of Christ

2nd Place Jonathan Taylor’s Wounded Warrior Tribute

3rd Place TOPS group

Business

1st Place: Fugate Motors

2nd Place: Meyer’s Sweet Treats

3rd Place: United Country Real Estate Buckhorn Land & Home

Youth

1st Place: The Girl Scouts

2nd Place: LEO Club

Parade Royalty Included:

Grand Marshal – The Tanner David Barger Foundation

GWFC Miss Merry Christmas 2024 – Jennie Seitz – daughter of David & Sara Seitz

GWFC Little Mr. Santa – Ma’Leik Owens – son of Rachel Bailey and Michael Owens

GWFC Little Miss Santa – Madison Dawson – daughter of Jake and Emily Dawson

Holiday Home Contest

Thank you to all who participated and decorated their beautiful home displays. You are helping to make El Dorado Springs a holiday wonderland. Our judges enjoyed your displays and here are the 2024 winners:

Winners:

Grand Winner – Jim Gray, 307 S Grand

1st Place – Justin Jacobs, 610 S High Street

2nd Place – Lisa Barnett, 1405 S. Summer

3rd Place – Cassy Hird, 321 W. Hickory

Thank you all so much for making this holiday season a wonderful time.

The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce