LITTLE MR. AND MISS SANTA CROWNED – Madison Dawson and Ma’Leik Owens were recognized as the youngest members of the Christmas Parade royalty when their names were announced at 1 p.m. in the Community Building on Parade Day. Miss Merry Christmas 2024 Jennie Seitz was on hand to help with the crowning.

Little Mr. and Miss Santa road with last year’s Miss Merry Christmas Perry Allison during the parade.