The St. 54 Cruisers 30th Annual Car Show will be held in Downtown El Dorado Springs Saturday, May 13. We have seen late model Muscle Cars, Classic and Collector cars and trucks from all over the four-state region. Visitors are welcome to attend (free of charge) and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles and listen to the owners as they enjoy telling their stories of restoration of their fine cars and trucks.

Registration is from 8-11 a.m. with awards around 2 p.m. During the awards ceremony there will be an auction of this year’s beautiful quilt and other items that have been donated to the club. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the awards ceremony and have the opportunity to purchase some awesome metal art items donated by Rick Swank and Mark Bock. For the guys, there is always some “Man Cave” items for auction. There will be a 50/50 pot and a raffle for an Anderson AM-15,556 caliber rifle. The American Legion Post 230 Honor Guard from Stockton will once again post “the colors.” It’s a gentle reminder of the wonderful country we live in and those who have served.

There will be a live DJ, Ron Alumbaugh playing Rock and Roll music during the show. He announces all our great sponsors during this time.

Besides beautiful cars, there will be lots of yummy food. Come and enjoy lunch in the shade of our beautiful El Dorado Springs Park. There will be sausage, biscuits and gravy by the POPS Museum. It will be served from 7:30-1-:30 a.m. in the Museum on Spring St. The Masonic Lodge members will have food available at their location on N. Main St. and the El Dorado Band Boosters will serve pulled pork sandwiches. The El Dorado Mexican Restaurant and Cantina will be open if you want to enjoy some yummy Mexican food.

We have a new event this year for the children ages 5-12 years of age. Find a car and get your name in a drawing for an RC Rock Crawler Pickup. Wondering how to play? Meet down in the Spring area just down from the Gazebo at 9:45 a.m. for further instructions. We will hide 40 cars in the park. If you find a car bring it up to our event staff and your child will be entered for the drawing on the Rock Crawler and they get to keep the toy car they found. The event will be held in the Park starting at 10 a.m. with the drawing at 11 a.m. The winner must be present to win.

We are looking forward to a beautiful day to enjoy the cars, the food and the people.

We want to thank all the sponsors who so graciously give year after year to help us make this show possible. Due to their generosity the Cruisers have donated back to the community over $82,000 in the past 30 years, for scholarships, Christmas Baskets/Toy Drive, fires/disasters and family emergencies and to civic groups.

Come join us. You’ll be glad you did.