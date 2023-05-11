Who we are and what we do

For 30 years, we have met together monthly for dinner and to visit about our cars and car club business.

The 54 Cruisers currently have 56 members.

On May 13, 2023, we will host our 30th annual car show.

Our members go as a group to parades, cruise-ins, shows in other towns and to local nursing homes. We also visit local businesses with our cars as a tool to bring people in to shop or eat or just look over our cars.

We raise money from dues, show sponsorships, show participants, sales from T-shirts and other items.

We donate to various charities and promote El Dorado Springs, and surrounding communities. We give financial help during personal disasters, fires and family emergencies, as well as yearly scholarships. The following is some of the activities we have been involved with and the amount we have contributed as of Dec. 7, 2022:

Scholarships – $33,395

Christmas Baskets/Toy Drive (ElDo, Nevada and Stockton) – $24,381

Fires/disasters and family emergencies – #18,930

Civic groups – $6,150

For a total of – $82,856