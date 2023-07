4th of July

Rich Hill

June 30 – Rich Hill Sweet Freedom – Fun Time shows Carnival

All events located in West Park unless otherwise noted

6:30 p.m. – Children’s Promenade

7 p.m. – baby contest

7 p.m. – co-ed sand volleyball tournament

8 p.m. – talent contest

July 1

9 a.m. Sweet Freedom 5k foam run/walk

6:45 – Taylor Cullen performance

8 p.m. – Mark Chestnut – free

9:30 p.m. – street dance

July 2

4 p.m. – badminton tournament

6:30 p.m. – Plane Man

8 p.m. – left of center

July 3

6 p.m. – pie contest (Methodist Church basement)

6 p.m. – Paula Newman and Linda Brewer Smith

7 p.m. – pie auction

9 p.m. – Members Only

July 4

12 – 2 car show

3 p.m. – parade

4 p.m. – RH FFA cornhole tournament

4 p.m. – RHHS band

4:30 p.m. – Stereo exhibition – East Park

4:30 p.m. – Salute to Veterans

6 p.m. – Heartland Dueling pianos

8 p.m. – Phil Vandel Band

10 p.m. – Fireworks

Stockton

June 30 – Stockton

5 – 9 Food truck Friday at the Expo Center – free to get in. Kids activities, live music, pickleball tournament

July 1 – Stockton

At dusk, City Fireworks – football field