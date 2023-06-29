CCMH CEO Terry Nichols gave the Hospital Board of Trustees a brief rundown of what has transpired since he has been CEO for the past year. He said that when he became CEO the hospital had 83 employees and 18 travelers. Now the Hospital has 147 employees and 5 travelers. He said that since he has been CEO there have been 35 terminations – people retiring, just quitting, leaving for another job, etc. He said 15 of the 35 had been terminated for cause.

He said the hospital is still recruiting specialists and have tentative agreements for four more including a Dermatologist. He said that Dr. Kemm now has patients from six counties and that the hospital has contracted with Moore- Few Care Center in Nevada to provide health care for the residents.

All board members were present: Katie McGee, Michelle Laroux, David Bozarth, Judi Renn and Marvin Manring by phone from Europe. VP Renn presided.

The board heard the audit report from Josh Wilks, CPA. The hospital received a clean unqualified opinion.

Nichols said that the health department was requesting a carport on the southside of the Medical Mall parking lot. Nichols said that the Health Department had gotten a lot of Covid money and had spent it on vehicles. The board approved the purchase and placement. It will now go to the commission for approval. The carport would be funded by the Health Department.

The board approved the hiring of an architectural firm and an engineering firm that will work together to improve the effectiveness of the hospital.

Mr. Ron Hubbard was present at the meeting as a member of the public. He said that he was interested in the dermatologist in the specialty clinic and twice he said he wanted Dr. Wyant as his primary care provider.