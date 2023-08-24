Allison celebrates 84th birthday

Karl Allison always knew what he wanted to do when he graduated from High School. He wanted to run a gas station. So, in1957 he leased a station that was on the site where Allison’s station is now.

In 1961, or so, he bought the buildings across from the Post Office. (there is an empty lot there now) But in 1966 he sold that building and built the 1st of his four buildings that are at the place where the tire shop is now.

“I was a little worried” he said. “There wasn’t anything out here.”

Bill Beaty bulldozed the trees and Karl set up shop 1 1⁄2 miles from town, a lonely place, but where the list of Allison run businesses began. There was an old barn on what is now Allison Road. There wasn’t much on 32 Hwy except a few houses. And 54 E had a big hole on each side of the highway. The hole on the southside of the road was filed in in preparation for Woods Supermarket. There were a few structures on 54 W. He was really out there as far as town was concerned.

Karl said that the area’s population hasn’t decreased since that time, it has just moved beyond the city limits. He said, “our area has fantastic people. The farmers especially.”

When asked about his job, the El Dorado Springs native said the job itself is fun. He enjoys working with his sons Greg and Troy.

“It’s just fun, it’s not work. The people make it fun.”

Allison celebrated his 84th birthday on Aug. 22. He says he wants to work until he is 100, at least.