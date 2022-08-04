CHAMBER HONORS MARTIN SIMPSON WITH RIBBON CUTTING – Friends and relatives gathered at the Bearded Barber’s new location to watch owner Martin Simpson snip the ribbon.

Present for the occasion were Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jordan Payne, Trish Spiker, Sheena Simpson, Ronnie Newman, Evie Simpson, Jed Simpson, Addie Bishop, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brown, Frank Kehoe, Chamber Board Member Joe Trussell, Chamber Executive Secretary Kathy Grant and Chamber Board Member Debbie Floyd.

The Bearded Barber’s new address is 212 South Main. His hours are – Tuesday 8-7; Wednesday 8-3; Thursday 8-7; Friday 8-3; Saturday 8-12.