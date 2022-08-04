Sounds like Kimball and Davis’ TV station may have had an effect on the election Tuesday. She said the mayor of Stockton told her he thought he knew who he was going to vote for in one of the races and her interview changed his mind.

She told him it wasn’t the first time she had heard that from someone.

She plans to do more interviews before the November election.

To find Spring City TV, get on your facebook page and look up “El Dorado Springs Sun – newspaper” no quotes needed.

I heard something from Nadine on “Larry’s Country Diner” TV show that I think fits Kimball – “You’ve got a big curious.” However, if I’m out in the middle of a pasture and an angry bull is coming, I won’t take time to ask questions. I’ll run first and ask questions later. Like – “What were you thinking when you crossed that fence?”

I can tell you this much: So far I haven’t been caught in that situation.

Come to think of it, several years ago, Dad put a calf in the corral that had white scours so he could doctor it. He kept its mother in the one acre lot that included the corral. She made sure that nobody bothered her baby.

The one acre lot had abandoned machinery lined up so it directed the herd into the corral. I think we used every old combine, gas barrel and what not to save our hide when we had to go to the corral to doctor the sick calf. You’d look the situation over and plan what you thought was the safest path.

-Pop, Dad’s nearly one ton Limousin bull, was gentle but his neck was too big for the head gate where we caught individuals in the rest of the herd. So when Pop got to walking through fences to visit the neighbor’s cows, Dad called the vet to come put a ring in his nose with a short chain attached.

The vet brought his chute on wheels for the job. No problem getting Pop to walk into the mobile chute. The test was keeping him in it when the vet clamped down on his dead and neck.

I was at the house 200 yards away when the vet started to install the nose ring. I could see daylight all the way under the trailer.and hear enough banging for the chute to be coming apart.

-After the vet released Pop from the chute, Dad wanted tp see if Pop was still easy to handle. Dad opened the main gate to the corral and said, “Come on, Pop.” The big bull lumbered into the corral just like he always did.

The chain in the nose worked for few weeks, then Pop pulled it out.

I don’t remember the next step. It may have been to put wheels under the bull and give him a ride to the sale barn. That may have been about when Dad got out of the cattle business. If so, somebody got a good bull. They just needed a good fence to hold him. KL