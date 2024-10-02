by Jenna Runkle, 11

Where is one place that people can go to enjoy a movie and make memories with their friends? Many would say The Opera House Theater, and they would be right. The Opera House Theater is a part of our historic downtown, this place has not only been a big part of my life, but also a big part of others as well. While it may not be permanently closing, The Opera House Arts Council, is no longer going to be running it. The Arts Council has been running the theater for the past 15+ years, and for many of the members, this is their goodbye to it. For my family and I have helped for the past 9 years, weekly, playing beloved movies, championship games, KC Chiefs viewing parties, and so many fun events. While we are sad to see it go, we hope the new owners will be sure it continues to remain in its rustic look and large part of our community. We hope that you have had the fondest memories at our theater, and will miss seeing all of you. The Opera House Arts Council board are as follows: President, Shelly Barger; Vice President, Melynda Runkle; Secretary, Crystal Miller; Representatives; Tommy Bowen, Cassy Hird, Mary Eason, Tina Tyron, Kimball Long, and Davis Long.

Shelly Barger stated, “I have been blessed to volunteer my time with my family at the theater for the last 7 years. We are proud of our theater and think it is a great treasure for our town. We have made some life-long friendships and wonderful memories.”

Melynda Runkle said, “My family and I have enjoyed volunteering at the theater. We will miss seeing all the movie goers. Well, this is the end of an era for the Opera House arts council. Bored, I would like to wish the new owners the best of luck.”