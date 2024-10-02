I get catalogues all the time. Fun ones. Not for equipment or office supplies. No, clothes, and hand-crafted jewelry, and little do-dads for the kitchen that will only do one thing, shoes and dashing looking attire to wear while you saunter through the leaves.

I spotted a beautiful burgundy poncho in some magazine – one size fits all. I looked at it a lot trying to figure out how to pass it up or how to convince myself I really needed it. A couple of days ago I was staring at it and I realized that the model wearing it was probably 6 feet tall – at least. So, what looked like the perfect addition to my wardrobe would probably wrap me up like an old blanket – of course it would be a new blanket – but a blanket none the less. Pitched the catalogue – saved some money.

Another book landed on my desk last week: Tales from Clear Creek by Walt Ryan, as he says, “A writer who has lived and worked where history happened.” It is a small book, less than a 100 pages. He dedicated it to a friend from Marble Hill, MO and to his childhood hunting and Oak Ridge school buddy, the late Richard Jackson from the Portia, Missouri community.

Walt Ryan has a blog – sundowntrailblog.com. Check it out. KSL