DANCE IN THE PARK – The Picnic always begins (at least for the past several years) with a dance on Wednesday evening. The 2022 dance winners are: 1st – Frankie and Jan Keith; 2nd – tie, Joey and Sheena Esparza/Steve Thomas and Kylie Thomas; 3rd tie Kandice Berning and Kristin McNeece/Brodi McNeece and Carly Thompson.