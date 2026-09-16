From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A major infrastructure project is taking shape at the El Dorado Springs Memorial Airport as crews move forward with a complete reconstruction of the airport’s approximately 3,200-foot runway.

The project is currently estimated to be completed around Christmas Eve 2026. That date remains an estimate, however, and could change depending on weather, construction conditions, or other unforeseen delays.

Interim City Manager Cory Gayman said the project represents an important investment in the community and its future.

“This runway project is an important investment in the future of El Dorado Springs, and we’re excited to see the improvements it will bring to our airport and community,” Gayman said.

Ethan McPeak with DIRKS Heavy Contractors is serving as project manager.

When asked whether Rogers’ departure had affected the anticipated construction timeline, Gayman indicated the project remains on schedule based on the current estimated completion date.

Although the runway project was developed before the change in city management, Gayman now oversees the city’s oversight as construction progresses. That includes working with contractors and ensuring projects already underway continue during the transition.

The El Dorado Springs Memorial Airport serves local aviation needs and provides infrastructure that extends beyond recreational flying. Small municipal airports can support business travel, agricultural operations, emergency and medical transportation, public safety, and other aviation activity important to rural communities.

For El Dorado Springs, maintaining a safe and functional runway is an important part of preserving that access.

The El Dorado Springs Newsroom will continue following the runway reconstruction throughout the project, providing updates as work progresses, significant construction milestones are reached, and the airport moves closer to reopening the reconstructed runway.