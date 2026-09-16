From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Cedar County Commissioners have approved a one-year moratorium involving data centers, large-scale solar energy systems, wind energy conversion systems and battery energy storage systems, giving county officials time to conduct further research before such developments move forward.

Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton announced the action in a public statement, saying the commission decided after consulting with Cedar County Attorney Travis Elliott and considering what officials believe best serves county residents.

The moratorium was signed Tuesday, Sept. 8, and establishes a temporary one-year period for what Thornton described as “due diligence” concerning the four types of development.

Thornton said the moratorium will be published in local newspapers, posted on the Cedar County website, and made available through the Cedar County Clerk’s Office. He also said public forums will be announced so residents can provide input and ask questions.

The announcement quickly generated discussion among Cedar County residents, with comments ranging from strong support for the commission taking additional time to study the developments to questions about renewable energy, private property rights and the county’s legal authority.

The comments available with the post appear mixed, although many commenters supported slowing the process and conducting additional research. Because Facebook’s “Most Relevant” setting was active and the post indicates some replies may have been filtered, the available comments do not provide a reliable basis for declaring an exact majority opinion.

Jan Prewitt wrote that she was “a huge fan of due diligence” and questioned how residents might feel if one of the developments were constructed next to their homes.

Kim McGiffin Warner also supported the commission’s decision, raising concerns about wind turbines, solar development, data centers and battery storage. She called the moratorium “a great move” and thanked commissioners for taking time to examine the issues.

Other commenters raised concerns specifically about data centers and their potential effect on rural resources. Rebecca Campbell questioned how data center water use could affect wells and the aquifer, while other discussion centered on possible noise, lighting, infrastructure demands, neighboring property owners, and the amount of farmland that could be affected by large developments.

Not all reaction favored the commission’s approach.

Michael Saathoff questioned whether Cedar County has the statutory authority to impose the moratorium in a county that has not adopted county zoning. He cited several sections of Missouri law and asked commissioners to identify the specific statutory authority supporting the action. His comments represent a legal argument raised by a resident and not a court determination that the moratorium is unlawful.

Katie McGee questioned why solar and wind energy were included with data centers, saying the technologies are significantly different. She pointed to an existing solar farm in Cedar County and called for additional research before imposing what she described as a blanket moratorium involving renewable energy.

Morgan Young similarly asked, “Why would you block solar power?” and “why would you block wind power?”

Another resident, Pam Engleman, asked where a potential data center would be located, who would own the property, and whether the land would be sold or leased — illustrating that questions remain about whether a specific Cedar County project is under consideration.

The debate comes as Missouri communities increasingly confront questions surrounding data centers and other large-scale developments. Webster County, for example, adopted a six-month moratorium in June involving data centers, solar energy systems, wind energy conversion systems and battery energy storage systems in unincorporated areas while county officials studied potential impacts and legal authority.

Data centers have also drawn attention at the state level. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says data center growth is expected to be a major driver of future energy demand in the state. However, the extent of that demand remains uncertain. The department is reviewing state regulations, utility practices and potential effects on residential and small-business ratepayers.

For Cedar County, the commission’s action does not end the discussion. Instead, the one-year period sets the stage for additional research and public debate over development, property rights, natural resources, infrastructure and what protections — if any — should be established before projects are proposed or approved.

With public forums expected to be announced, residents on both sides of the issue will have an opportunity to bring those questions directly to county officials.

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