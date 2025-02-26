A PLACE IN THE SUN – Missouri 4th District Representative Mark Alford spent a few minutes at the El Dorado Springs Sun office on Friday, Feb 21.

El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Councilman Allen Hicks gave Alford a quick overview of El Dorado Springs mentioning our industry and public facilities like the airport, swimming pool and solar farm. Rogers also spoke about the problem the city has had with the last two grant application they have written. The discussion turned to the national debt. Rogers mentioned the possibility of a transaction fee on financial investments exempting transactions under $10,000.

This wasn’t Alford’s first trip to El Dorado Springs. He had spent about 45 minutes in Nevada before coming to El Dorado Springs for another 45. He then went on to Appleton City.

Please take a look at our interview on Spring City TV.