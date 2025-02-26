Local emergency managers in Missouri, along with the National Weather Service and SEMA will be observing Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 3rd through the 7th.

As part of the week Missouri will hold its annual tornado drill on March 5th at 11 am. NOAA Weather Radios will alert listeners to the tornado drill and outdoor warning sirens will sound across participating communities. Schools, businesses, and families are encouraged to participate in the drill. Educators are also encouraged to incorporate tornado facts, meteorological information, and safety tips into their lesson plans.

While tornado safety will be the focus on the Wednesday of Severe Weather Awareness week, each day will have a different safety message. March 4th will emphasize lighting safety, March 6th hail and wind safety, and March 7th will focus on flood safety. For more information visit stormaware.mo.gov