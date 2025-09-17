CONSTITUTION WEEK – Pat Taylor, member of the Elizabeth Carey DAR Chapter, was at the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday to start the celebration of Constitution Week and to kick off America’s 250 Birthday.

She was presented a framed plaque sent by State Senator Sandy Crawford and awarded by Mayor Nathan Murrell.

Taylor will perform skits to the El Dorado Springs 3rd – 5th grade students on Sept 18 of Deborah Franklin going to the Grand Federal Procession. Betsy Ross will visit the K-2nd El Dorado Springs students on Sept 19 to tell them the story of making the flag for George Washington.

And everyone remember to ring those bells at 3 p,m. on September 17.