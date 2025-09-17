During the Sept 11 School Board meeting High School Principal David Rotert mentioned the success of using the phone pouches for students. He highlighted the success by mentioning that the cafeteria was actually noisy- students communicating with each other without their phones.

Assistant Superintendent Tracy Barger said that the school was making progress in their state evaluations.

Superintendent Brad Steward said that construction was continuing especially around the football field and people should be aware of any temporary detours.

The school board declared a 2014 Dodge Caravan and a Pneumatic Vehicle (bus) Lift as surplus.