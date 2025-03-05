DEATH BY COP THWARTED – El Dorado Springs Police Dispatcher Stephanie Thornton was recognized by the police department and the El Dorado Springs City Council on Monday, March 3, 2025. According to Police Chief Brett Dawn Thornton successfully talked an individual out of trying to commit “death by cop.” The person called the police dispatcher and threatened suicide hoping the police would arrive. The individual had a very real looking firearm which they hoped would convince the police to fire first. Thornton managed to keep the individual from harming themselves or use the police to do it for them.

Pictured are: (from left) Mayor Nathan Murrell, Police Chief Brett Dawn, Thornton, Dispatch Supervisor Tara Henderson and El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Bob Floyd. Inset: Henderson and Thornton.