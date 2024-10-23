El Dorado Springs Park gets donation for Natural Playscapes Project

The Route 54 Cruisers Car Club recently donated $300 to the project Rhonda Friar is spearheading for the El Dorado Springs City Park. So far the project consists of climbing stumps, tee-pees and a small bridge.

The money from the Cruisers donation was used to purchase a cedar porch swing which hangs from beautiful timbers. This is a great place for parents, grandparents or anyone who wants a rest while their children are playing nearby. At this point Natural Playscapes are located directly north from the Mexican Restaurant on the hill in the Park. If you want to donate to this worthwhile project, you may leave a check at the City Hall Utilities Office. You need to plainly mark it for the Natural Playscapes Project. If you wish to donate items or labor you may contact Rhonda Friar through City Hall.

The Route 54 Cruisers would like to encourage other clubs and civic organizations to donate to this worthy project.

Pictured are Rhonda Friar and Rt. 54 Cruisers Historian, Mark Boch enjoying the new swing.