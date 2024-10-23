After finishing the Empire of the Summer Moon and the Myth of the Lost Cause, I’m now reading Jerico Spring’s native son John Beydler’s new book – Picked Clean. I keep having to remind myself that when he talks about Clintonville and Stockton and Nevada City with no mention of El Dorado Springs, that this is a book about the Civil War years in Cedar County. El Dorado Springs wouldn’t be on the map for another 20 years. The same goes for Jerico Springs which is a whole month older than El Dorado Springs.

According to Beydler, Missouri never succeeded from the union but somehow managed to get a star on the Confederate flag.

The mornings have been lovely and for the most part the weather has bee nice. Even though we might get a sprinkle here and there, it is not enough to prevent fire hazard situations. Stay safe. KSL