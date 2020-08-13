2ND BACKPACK FAIR SUCCESSFUL – Kaleb and Grace Hunt get trimmed up at the 2nd annual Backpack Fair at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Monday, Aug. 10.

The event catered to about 200 attendees who could get shoes, vision exams, haircuts, dental exams (along with fillings), backpacks full of supplies and age appropriate gift bags. They were also treated to lunch and a visit by Smokey the Bear.

Helping with the hair salon were barbers and stylist from the Bearded Barber, Salon 109, Tara Jo Friar and Smart Style.

Terry Austin, co-coordinator with Glenda Ware said they had a really good turnout. She said attendees were required to have their temperature taken and to wear a mask.

Austin said that the Backpack Fair would continue to accept supplies throughout the year. Please take them to the First Baptist Church office which is open 9 a.m. – noon, Monday – Thursday.