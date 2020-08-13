First day of school is Thursday August 20th. We will return to school with in-person classes.

Students who want to do Virtual Instruction need to contact the school by August 17th. Grades 7-12 contact the High School at 417-465-2221. K through 6 contact the elementary school at 417-432-3196. Students enrolled in Virtual Instruction are committed to that learning mode through the end of first semester. Students doing Virtual Instruction are not eligible to participate in any extra-curricular activities.

Traditional Back-to-School events will not be held in person.

Incoming 7th graders can schedule an appointment for

Tuesday August 11th or Wednesday August 18th for a student/parent individual orientation during the day or evening hours. Call 417-465-2221 or email chudson@nevc.k12.mo.us for appointment.

Preschool and kindergarten screening for new students, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, by appointment. Call (417)432-3196 or email: twise@nevc.k12.mo.us to make an appointment and receive an information packet to be filled out prior to screening. No open house.

New student enrollment begins Thursday August 6 and continues through the 20th. Call the respective school for appointment and packet.

Parents received a letter in the mail. Additional information will be forthcoming next week.

Volleyball and Baseball practice begins in person Monday, August 10th. Cheer Tryouts grades 7-12 August 10 and 11. Masks required until mandatory temperature check is satisfactorily completed.

NEVC 7-12 school supply list

General supplies for ALL students: DUE TO COVID – 19 TEACHERS WILL NOT HAVE PENCILS, PENS, CALCULATORS, MARKERS OR OTHER ITEMS FOR STUDENTS TO BORROW. STUDENTS WILL NEED THEIR OWN SUPPLIES. PLEASE CONTACT THE SCHOOL IF ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED IN ACQUIRING THE NECESSARY ITEMS.

***Case for Chromebook, can use one from previous year if have one.

Ms. Cain’s high school math classes:

2 inch binder and 5 dividers for math class for grades 9-12 plus notebook paper.

TI 30 calculator for math grades 9-12. Can reuse from year to year if have one.

Thumb drive basic memory capacity. Can use last year’s drive if have one.

Coach Allard’s PE classes: mid-thigh length shorts, tee shirts and sneakers.

Mrs. McGrath’s: high school English classes need single subject notebook for each semester.

Mrs. Bybee’s: EVERYONE NEEDS A JUMP DRIVE. NO SHARING OF ITEMS.

Personal finance – paper folder, pencil, calculator, notebook paper.

Clothing class – paper folder, sewing kit, pencil, notebook paper, colored pencils.

7th grade FACS – paper folder, pencil, sewing kit, notebook paper, 3 different colors of felt squares.

8th grade FACS – apron, paper folder, pencil, notebook paper, colored pencils, 3 different colors of felt squares.

Career and Family leadership – paper folder, pencil, notebook paper, colored pencils.

Foods class – recipe box, recipe box dividers, recipe cards, paper folder, pencil, notebook paper, colored pencils, apron, hair ties.

Computer apps – paper folder, pencil, clear shower cap for keyboard.

Health – paper folder, pencil, notebook paper.

FCCLA and FBLA dues – $20.

Mr. Burlingame’s: 7th and 8th grades will need a 1 inch binder with dividers.

NEVC Elementary supply list

Preschool

2 – Refill packages of baby wipes

2 – Antibacterial containers of wipes

2 – Boxes of Kleenex

1 – 24 count Crayons

1 – Dry erase marker

1 – 10 count glue sticks

1 – Package brown lunch bags

1 – Large bottle hand sanitizer

1 – Box Ziploc sandwich bags

1 – Box Ziploc pint size bags

1 – Box Ziploc gallon size bags

1 – Plastic nap mat

1 – Nap blanket/towel (must be washable)

1 – FULL set of change of clothes

Kindergarten

1 – Small pencil box

1 – Box of Kleenex

4 – Containers of baby wipes

2 – Bottles of hand sanitizer

2 – Dry erase markers

1 – Box of band aids

1 – set of headphones (NO earbuds)

1 – Napping blanket

DO NOT SEND A SLEEPING MAT

1 – Backpack – NO WHEELS

Please write child’s name or initials on all items

1st Grade

1 – Small pencil box

3 – Boxes of Kleenex

1 – Pair of scissors

3 – Glue sticks

2 – Packages of #2 pencils

1 – Spiral notebook (wide line)

2 – Boxes 24 count crayons

1 – Box washable markers (primary colors)

2 – Bottle of hand sanitizer

3 – Pink pearl erasers

1 – Backpack – NO WHEELS

2nd Grade

2 – Packages of #2 pencils

1 – Bottle of glue

1 – Glue stick

2 – Pink erasers

1 – Box 24 count crayons

1 – Box 12 count colored pencils

1 – Box washable markers

1 – Box Kleenex

1 – Small pencil box

1 – Pair of scissors

2 – Packages of dry erase markers

1 – Dry eraser

1 – Spiral notebook (wide line)

1 – Set of ear buds or head phones (for technology)

1 – Backpack – NO WHEELS

3rd thru 6th Grade

1 – 2” Heavy duty 3- ring binder (to use as a trapper)

2 – 1” 3-ring binder – ELA

1 – Pencil pouch

4 – Big erasers (white) – 1 for Social Studies (SS), 1 for

Math

1 – Pack erasers for end of pencil – SS

1 – Pack fine tip dry eraser markers

2 – 2-pocket folders (SS)

1 – Set of 5 tabbed subject dividers – ELA

1 – Pack mechanical pencils (0.5 mm)

2 – Packs pencil lead (0.5 mm)

1 – Pack Ticonderoga Pencils – SS

2 – Box #2 wooden pencils

1 – Pair 8” scissors

2 – Yellow highlighters

3 – Packs loose leaf notebook paper (1 college rule for SS, 2 wide rule)

2 – Composition notebooks

1 – Box 24 count colored pencils

2 – manual pencil sharpeners – 1 for SS

1 – Set of headphones

3 – Glue sticks – 1 for SS

3 – Box Kleenex – 1 for SS, 2 for HR

2 – Large containers of disinfectant wipes

1 – Bottle hand sanitizer

1 – Box Ziploc baggies – (4th gr.-sandwich, 5th gr.-quart, 6th gr.-gallon) 1 – Deodorant (5th & 6th grade only)

1 – Backpack – NO WHEELS