Help Keep Our Post up and going

The American Legion Post 233 would like to invite everyone to their Ham and Bean Fundraiser from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Wed. Jan. 31 at the Post located at the corner of East Broadway and North Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs.

The Ham and Beans are served with cornbread, drink and dessert. Free Entertainment is provided.

Donations are accepted. Everyone is welcome.

Make plans to join us for a great lunch.