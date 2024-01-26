Bradley Keith Jim Cole Brandon Choat

I Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control Corporal Justin E. Peabody, a law enforcement officer, knowing that false statements made herein are punishable by law, state as follows:

l. I have probable cause to believe that Bradley [Brad] Eugean Keith, DOB: XX-XX-XXXX, committed one or more criminal offenses:

575.100. Tampering with physical evidence – Felony Class E

194.425. Abandonment of a corpse without notifying authorities – Felony Class E

2. The facts supporting this belief are as follows:

On the evening/night of January 16th, 2023, the St. Clair County Sheriffs Office received information related to a possible homicide identifying that Bradley Eugean Keith had allegedly shot and killed XXXXXXXX victim l. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the potential death of Victim 1, trying to ascertain Victim 1 ‘s location and alleged suspect Keith’s location. Suspect Keith was located on property in Cedar County near Stockton, Missouri. On that property, law enforcement observed a large burn pile/bonfire on the property in the area of where Keith.

Keith, upon questioning post Miranda, stated he had accidentally caused the death of Victim 1, with the accidental discharge of a firearm during a struggle for that firearm. After causing the death of Victim 1 with the .22 pistol, Keith disposed of the pistol in a wooded area near a river, hiding the pistol in a decaying log. Keith said after disposing of the pistol, he contacted XXXXXX by smartphone, advising XXXXX in vague terms that Keith had caused the death of Victim 1. Keith said he asked XXXXX for assistance with what to do after the death of Victim 1.

Keith said XXXXX offered to assist him in disposal of Victim 1‘s remains. Keith said he drove from northeast of XXXXXXXX, where he picked up XXXXX. Victim 1‘s deceased remains were in the vehicle with Keith when he arrived at XXXXX residence.

Keith said XXXXX advised Keith to drive to a property belonging to an acquaintance, XXXXX in/around Stockton, Cedar County, Missouri, where XXXXX would help Keith burn the remains in a large brush pile/bonfire. Keith said XXXXX stated they needed to use motor oil as accelerant for the fire. Keith said XXXXX supplied the motor oil. Keith said XXXXX provided a “torch” used to start the bonfire. Keith said XXXXX supplied refuse tires to assist in the burning of the remains of Victim l. Keith said they went to the residence of the XXXXXX, informing the XXXXX that Keith and XXXXX were going to look for arrowheads/rocks on the property.

After notifying XXXXX, Keith said he and drove to the brush pile. Keith said XXXXX added logs to the bonfire area where Victim 1 was to be disposed of and XXXXX supplied motor oil as accelerant for the fire. Keith said after he had started the fire, XXXXX fled the area of the bonfire and Keith was unaware of where XXXXX went.

Keith then contacted XXXXX, informing him XXXXX had abandoned him, and Keith asked XXXXX for assistance. According to Keith, XXXXX got in to Keith’s vehicle with Keith driving, Victim 1‘s remains in the front right passenger seat, and XXXXX sitting in the passenger seat behind Keith. Keith said when they arrived at the bonfire, he asked XXXXX to dispose of the remains. Keith said XXXXX attempted to dispose of the remains by himself, but due to XXXXXXX was unable to move the remains by himself. Keith said he had to assist XXXXX with getting Victim l’s remains into the fire. Keith said after they got the remains into the fire, he asked XXXXX to put some remaining tires on Victim l’s body to assist in the burn as Keith was emotionally unable to do so. Keith said XXXXX placed the additional refuse tires on the remains of Victim 1 to assist in the destruction of Victim l’s remains. Keith said at some point they realized they may need more tires, and he and XXXXX went back to residence where XXXXX retrieved more tires, placing them on top of Keith’s vehicle to drive the tires to the bonfire. Keith and XXXXX got back into Keith’s vehicle and attempted to drive towards the bonfire when law enforcement arrived. Keith said XXXXX instructed Keith to flee, but Keith said he would not and Keith surrendered to law enforcement while XXXXX fled the area on foot.

A search warrant was obtained for the property identified as the location of where Victim l’s remains were believed to be within the large bonfire on the property where Keith and XXXXX had identified as being at the bonfire. In the ashes/rubble of the large brush fire/bonfire, investigators located apparent human remains consistent with the account of Keith related to Victim l’s death and the disposal/destructions of Victim l’s remains and any associated evidence. Additionally, materials were located in the proximity of the remains that were consistent with materials identified as having been used as accelerant/fuel to ensure the continued burn of the fire and destruction of Victim l’s remains and evidence.

Keith informed law enforcement of where he hid the pistol that caused the death of Victim 1. Keith provided a location via mapping. Keith also accompanied law enforcement to the site and guided law enforcement to the location of the pistol. Keith also accompanied law enforcement and showed the location where the alleged accidental shooting took place, a location in northeast Vernon County.

Keith expressed remorse over the death of Victim 1 and said her death was an accident. Keith state he loved Victim 1 and did not intend for the death of Victim 1. Keith did admit to himself and Victim 1 having a contentious relationship.

I am requesting that an arrest warrant be issued because (complete at least one of the following):

X-I have reasonable grounds to believe the defendant will not appear upon a summons based on the facts stated above and the following information:

Keith admitted was the cause of the accidental shooting death of Victim 1. After the death of Victim 1, Keith, allegedly upon the advice of acquaintances, attempted to dispose of Victim l’s remains and never alerted law enforcement, EMS, a Fire Department, Ambulance, or any other authority of the death/injury of Victim 1. Keith is admittedly homeless now with no vehicle, no employment, and no legitimate income.

X-I have reasonable grounds to believe the defendant poses a danger to a crime victim, the community, or any other person based on the facts stated above and the following information:

Keith admitted was the cause of the accidental shooting death of Victim 1. After the death of Victim 1, Keith, allegedly upon the advice of acquaintances, attempted to dispose of Victim 1 ‘s remains and never alerted law enforcement, EMS, a Fire Department, Ambulance, or any other authority of the death/injury of Victim 1.