CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING HONORS MCKINLEYS – History buffs and friends of the museum gathered in the recently finished annex named in honor of Cleo and Wilma McKinley to welcome in a new way to display El Dorado Springs memorabilia.

Present for the event were: (Left-Right) Peggy Snodgrass, Gary Allison, Joe Barger, Maja Beese, Charity Middleton, Delbert Bybee, Michele Owenby, Jackson Tough, Troy Allison, Nikki Allison, Lana Wilson, Colleen Methot, Glenda Baker, Georgia Detailer, Dr. Neil Linsenmayer, Heather Brown, Faye Koger, Wilma McKinley, Laurie Bybee, Lovey Edmonds, Bailey Bailee, Vicki Hillsman and Dalton Bailey.