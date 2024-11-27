Miss Merry Christmas 2024, Jennie Seitz, was crowned by Miss Merry Christmas 2023, Perry Allison. Seitz is the 71st Miss Merry Christmas.

Miss Merry Christmas and Little Mr. and Miss Santa are projects of GFWC Generation III.

Santa lights up the town

Little Mr. and Miss Santa 2024 will be crowned at 1 p.m. on Parage day, Dec. 14, in the Community Building.

Candidates are: Brynna Allen, Madelynn Boleyn, Copper Budd, Madison Dawson, Bella McCormick, Catalina Perkins, Hadley Ritcher, Dallas Messick, Landon Nissley, Oliver Taffner and Ma’Leik Owens.

Avery Floyd and Kentley Rieder were runners up.