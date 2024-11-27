As Missourians plan to hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with loved ones, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious, patient and use good judgment behind the wheel. Impaired driving, distracted driving, excessive speeds, and increased traffic are just a few of the concerns that can accompany holiday travel.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic volumes on interstates and major roads for the holiday especially on the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. All work zones with extra lane closures will stop at noon on the day before Thanksgiving through 6 a.m. the day after. Typically, construction contracts don’t work through the entire holiday weekend. All motorists should buckle up themselves and all passengers and the driver should put their phone down to avoid distractions.

The night before Thanksgiving, sometimes referred to as Blackout Wednesday, has become a popular night for outings at bars, which can result in a potential increase of impaired driving. Additionally, speed and distraction present significant concerns, especially with increased traffic volumes over the holiday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, from 2019 to 2023, 53 people died in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

This year, MoDOT is hoping a combination of public awareness, enforcement, and promotion of sober rides will be successful in eliminating traffic fatalities during the holiday. With the number of statewide traffic fatalities being more than 800 for the year, MoDOT is urging motorists to be vigilant, buckle up, obey posted speed limits and never drive impaired or distracted.

“Tragedies like these are almost always preventable, and there are simple actions everyone can take to prevent them,” said Jon Nelson, State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer. “Buckle up, put down your phone, slow down, and never drive impaired. If we all commit to these four actions every day, we can all enjoy a Thanksgiving holiday with zero traffic fatalities.”

Drivers can avoid putting themselves and other road users at risk by planning ahead. Schedule a rideshare in advance or call a taxi, have a designated driver, or use public transportation. If you see a friend who is about to drink and drive, take their keys and find a sober driver that can get them home safely.

Drivers can stay informed of road conditions and delays on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org, also available as a free mobile app for Apple and Android devices.