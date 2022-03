ELDO FISHERMEN HOLD ALL TIME RECORD – Matt and Bruce Rogers of El Dorado Springs now hold the all-time record for a two-day crappie tournament. The duo, fishing in a tournament at Granada, MS, brought in 14 fish that weighed a total of 44.71 lbs with a fish average of 3.19 lbs. each. You can read more about it on the Crappie Masters Facebook page.