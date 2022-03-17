WOW! Congratulations to the Lady Bulldogs Basketball Team. This is the second time that the Lady Bulldogs Basketball team has celebrated a State Championship – both coached by Beau Swopes.

It was a lot of fun watching the games on Thursday and Friday and I don’t think anybody was at work on Friday. It is pretty hard to get in touch with working people on Friday afternoon, but this Friday, nobody was answering the phone.

I’m either a lot less steady on my feet than I thought, or this white hair is doing me in. During the recent bad weather I had people voluntarily help me walk across a flat surface, help me up a step and become somewhat concerned with the way I was crunching through ice on the way across Wood’s parking lot. I don’t mind the attention at all and have often said I need all the help I can get, but some of it was quite sudden, like the young man who swooped in from behind to make sure I didn’t get hurt. Thank you, thank you all.

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick, the 5th century Romano-British Christian Missionary, who supposedly banished all the snakes from Ireland. I wonder where they went. Patrick also used shamrocks to illustrate parables. A shamrock is not a four-leaf clover. I used to think it was and sang the song “I’m looking over a four-leaf clover.” Nothing rhymes with shamrock.

If you get this in time, don’t forget to go to the Cedar County Library ground-breaking at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Spring begins on Sunday, March 20. I’ll use the warmer temperatures and fresh air to improve my walking. All critics are welcome to contribute to my self improvement project.