Applications will be available next week for the 2026-2027 Lillian Sunderwirth Memorial scholarship.

Scholarship guidelines and application forms may be obtained from Ashley Rogers at the El Dorado Springs R-2 School or Natalie Baker at the El Dorado Christian School.

Deadline to return necessary documents to the school is Monday, April 20, 2026. Renewable applications will also be available for recipients from past years that are continuing their education.

For any additional information, contact Janice Stark at 417-296-0576, lana sue jones at 417-876-4246 or Paula Gray at 417-448-4874.