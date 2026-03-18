There’s not too much to say except that it has been cold. And I think ya’ll have figured that out.It is also Spring Break I know the times we went to Branson during Spring Break we drove through the snow to get there.

Jack and Captain were very disappointed that the cold weather out the north door was also out the south door.

All my green plants are still green but droopy.

Adrian sent me a simple summary as to why gas prices are so high:

1- Oil – the main ingredient is more expensive because of global conflicts.

2- Refiners are switching to summer gas, which costs more to produce.

3 – More people are driving now. increasing demand.

4 – Winter storms disrupted supply, making fuel harder to produce and deliver.

5- Oil reserves are low, so there’s less cushion when things go wrong.

6.- Your region (like California) already has higher built-in costs.

KSL