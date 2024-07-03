Under Article V. Section 16-97, it is unlawful for fireworks to be discharged on any other day except July 4, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. And 10:00 p.m. Fireworks are defined as any composition or device for producing a visible, audible, or both by combustion, deflagration, or detonation. Violators of unlawfully discharging fireworks could be an arrestable offense or a citation to appear in municipal court. Please use caution this holiday to prevent fires, injuries, and violations.

Brett Dawn Chief of Police