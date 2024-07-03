During the July first City Council meeting, Police Chief Brett Dawn and Officer Ricky Waterhouse presented their request to start a Canine Unit. The Canine for this unit is Ricky Waterhouse’s personal dog. She is trained in narcotics, tracking and building searches. She is not a bite dog which will reduce the liability. She also has a passive response for narcotics, meaning she sits when she locates narcotics reducing liability even more since she doesn’t damage property.

After discussion about costs. The council decided to “hire” her for a year.

Rhonda Friar was approved as a member of the Park and Recreation Advisory board. Ms. Friar has spent many years in Park improvement and plans on using what she has learned for the benefit of the Parks and Recreation board.

The council passed an ordinance making it unlawful for any person to smoke while on City property. Smoking means inhaling exhaling, burning or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, or pipe or any other lighted or heated tobacco or any plant product including hemp or marijuana, intended for inhalation, in any manner or in any form.

A person who smokes in an area where smoking is prohibited by the provisions of this article shall be punishable by the following fine scheduled: a fine of $100 for a first violation: a fine of $200 for a second violation; a fine of $400 for a third violation and a fine of $500 for each subsequent violation.

The Picnic Board had decided to recommend that the city hire Ron Alumbaugh to announce and entertain at the 2024 Picnic.

All council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reasoner along with City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert.