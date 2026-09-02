FOLKS GATHER FOR THE NEW VIRGINIA RYAN STRAIN POOL OPENING – After several months delay the downtown El Dorado Springs swimming pool opened with a ribbon cutting and five hours of splashing and some swimming. Saturday, September 29 , was the day chosen for the festvities. Swimming and Splashing lasted from 1 pm until 6 p.m.

Helping with the usual ribbon cutting ceremonies were Chamber members, City dignitaries, city and Communitty leaders, children and parents of said children.

Everybody else was in the water or at the Splash pad.

The Sun does not know if there will be another swim day in the near future. The pool will be open for sure summer 2027.