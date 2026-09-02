My father-in-law, Clifford Long, told me that when he was growing up he always knew when school was going to start because the goldenrods were in bloom. We have some right north of our house, growing taller than the weeds that have evidentually taken up permanent residence because they can. I think there are several hundred species of goldenrod in Missouri, but I olny saw very few this year.

Captain however, saw something just a little ways north east of the goldenrods. He was in the house at the time, but peering out the window he spotted five gobblers.

They were just poking around unaware that there was a mighty hunter so close just looking for breakfast.

His attitude was pretty much the same as when he saw a squirrel playing on the porch outside my bedroom window. Turkeys and squirrels are safe and by the way, Jack doesn’t care.

KSL