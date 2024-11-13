From the Newsroom

Attorney Peter Lee is set to appear in Cedar County Court for two separate cases on Monday, Nov. 18. The hearing will commence at 9 a.m., with an additional case scheduled for 10 a.m. In the first case, a Show Cause Order has been issued regarding Attorney Lee’s handling of an estate involving approximately 20 acres of land. This estate was to be liquidated, with the proceeds intended for distribution among the heirs. According to court documents, the estate’s sale yielded $95,000. The court has acknowledged the inventory and found it consistent with the testimony provided by the personal representative.

Court records indicate that on June 26, 2024, the court entered an order approving the final settlement and directing the disbursement of funds to the heirs. However, the personal representative has reportedly encountered difficulties in communicating with Attorney Lee about finalizing the estate and issuing payments.

Although several letters and receipts were sent to the heirs, they alleged that no checks were included in the envelopes. Attorney Lee has been ordered to appear in court to explain why he should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with the court’s order regarding the estate settlement. A failure to appear could lead to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Lee will appear in court an hour earlier, at 9 a.m., for another case involving Bankers Healthcare Group LLC against the Law Office of Peter A. Lee LLC regarding a garnishment attempt. This dual appearance underscores the significant legal challenges Attorney Lee is facing as he navigates these proceedings.

While there is always a possibility that these issues may be resolved before the court dates, we will keep the community informed of any updates as they arise.