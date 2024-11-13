by Melanie Chance

Stockton, MO – A 38-year-old woman has been charged with multiple felonies following an incident involving several items, including credit cards, a bank card, and various gift cards stolen from a parked vehicle.

The events unfolded on November 7, 2024. The theft came to light after the victim noticed the missing items following a routine school drop-off for her daughter. While making the report, the victim was alerted that her card was being used at a local Dollar General store. Chief Yokley promptly responded to the store, where he learned that an attempted purchase of approximately $140 had been declined due to insufficient funds. After viewing the store’s camera footage, Chief Yokley noticed a dark green SUV parked across the store’s street at O’Reilly Auto Parts. He approached the vehicle and found one woman nearby, who would be identified as Sarah Brake; Chief Yokley informed her he was investigating a case of credit card theft. Following a brief conversation, Brake was handcuffed and placed in the front seat of patrol vehicle due to her visibly nervous demeanor. However, in a surprising turn of events, Brake managed to escape from the patrol vehicle while Yokley briefly entered O’Reilly Auto Parts to question the other female. Once he discovered her missing, Chief Yokley immediately notified dispatch for assistance in locating her. Officers were alerted, and a report came in of a female matching Brake’s description, seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, wandering through a backyard on Morgan Drive. Authorities found Brake hiding in dense brush and arrested her. Brake is currently facing several charges, including resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony (Felony E), possession of a controlled substance (Felony D), and stealing all other property (Felony D). Brake is currently being held on a $20,000.00 bond in the Cedar County Jail.

With the holidays fast approaching, it's important to take immediate action to secure your personal belongings and stay vigilant about suspicious activities. Law enforcement has repeatedly warned us that property crimes can occur at any time, but they tend to rise during this busy season. Be sure to protect your valuables, especially in public areas. Your proactive involvement is crucial for maintaining the safety of our neighborhood and ensuring everyone has a joyful holiday season.