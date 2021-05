If you’re interested in performing in the 2021 El Dorado Springs Picnic Talent Show on Friday, July 23, you must audition ahead of time in person on Thursday, June 24, or Monday, June 28, or send a video to ELDOPICNICTALENTSHOW@GMAIL.COM by July 2.

Details on FACEBOOK at El Dorado Springs Picnic and by phone at 417-876-7838 or 417-876-2691.