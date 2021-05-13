According El Dorado Springs City Clerk Kandi Baldwin it is simple to set up an account. Go to http://ubi.gworks.com/eldoradospirngsmo/ And set up your profile which consists of an email, account number and your address that appears on your bill. Once you are registered, you have the ability to look at your history for the past year and a more detailed look at your monthly consumptions by double clicking on which ever month you want to look at and, of course, pay your bill.

The site does not have the ability to save credit card information, so that will have to be entered each month, if that is how you choose to pay.